Fullstack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

We are looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer (Node/React/Typescript) to join our team with an immediate start. This role is ideal for someone who is highly motivated to work with our team who produce high-quality solutions for our customers. You will be a key player in our team helping with design, development and guiding other team members. The ideal candidate should be passionate about software development craftsmanship and be interested in emerging technology and approaches. A hands-on approach with an eye on best practice and processes are required for the role.

Responsibilities:

Build and maintain full-stack API and web apps.

Write clean, reusable, and well-documented code that follows standards.

Collaborate on code reviews to ensure code quality and consistency.

Stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and technologies.

Ability to build, test and deploy software products.

Required skills and experience:

Have an extensive knowledge in JavaScript and TypeScript – mandatory.

5+ years of backend development in Node.js – mandatory.

5+ years of frontend development in React – mandatory (Next.js is an advantage).

Building APIs that follow common methodologies like REST and HTTP standards.

Git, GitHub and sematic versioning knowledge and experience – mandatory.

Working experience of cloud native architecture and CI/CD pipelines.

Working knowledge with multiple technologies domains such as distributed and event driven microservices, Big Data, Kafka, automated testing, ML etc.

5+ years of experience with multiple kinds of databases like MongoDB and Redis.

Experience with Elasticsearch and BigQuery – an advantage.

Experience with GCP, Kubernetes, Docker and Docker-compose.

English Speaking

Competencies:

Strategic-minded – focuses on the big picture, ensuring that goals and objectives are strategically aligned with the organisation’s vision and mission

Decision making – makes decisions and takes responsibility for them

Supportive – seeks ways to support team efforts while contributing to overall organisational success

Results driven – achieves goals in a timely manner while providing excellent client service

Market related salary

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Typescript

Node.js

Kafka

Elasticsearch

BigQuery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

