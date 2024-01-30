Information Technology Technician

Responsible for providing technical support and assisting end-users in resolving hardware and software issues. They will also maintain and troubleshoot computer systems, networks, and peripherals. The IT Technician will work closely with the IT team to ensure smooth operations and optimal performance of IT infrastructure.

Experience

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in a similar IT support role.

Experience in providing technical support to end-users in person, over the phone, or via remote assistance.

Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining computer systems and software applications.

Knowledge of network administration and troubleshooting.

Experience in documenting technical procedures and maintaining accurate records.

Desired Skills:

Operating Systems

Software applications

Tcp/Ip

Dhcp

DNS

Computer Hardware

System maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Display & Advertising

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

They are Informal Market Specialists who provide innovative out-of-home media solutions for their client partners and develop signage that breaks through the clutter, connects emotionally and in a functional way, to the intended target audience. They also help build brands while increasing the value of their partner brands in the process.

Learn more/Apply for this position