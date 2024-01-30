Intermediate PostgreSQL DBA

Do you dream of working for a leading insurance giant in the beautiful mother city of Cape Town? Then this life changing perm venture is for you!

A team responsible for digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, driving business and transformation and providing group-wide digital and data architecture, operating the various technology platforms and shared services, ensuring cyber and information security resilience acting as technology governance and risk orchestrator for one of the leading Financial Services groups are seeking an PostgrSQL Database Administrator.

Skills Required:

Install, configure, and maintain PostgreSQL database instances.

Perform routine database maintenance tasks, including backups, restores, and data purging.

Monitor and optimize database performance to ensure efficient operation.

Collaborate with development teams to design and implement database solutions for new applications.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues in a timely manner.

Ensure database security and compliance with industry best practices.

Evaluate and implement new technologies and tools to improve database efficiency.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as a PostgreSQL Database Administrator or a similar role.

In-depth knowledge of PostgreSQL database architecture, administration, and optimization.

Strong SQL and scripting skills.

Experience with database security and access controls.

Familiarity with backup and recovery procedures.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

SQL

Database Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position