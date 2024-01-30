IT, security teams rally to counter AI threats

A new Commvault report shows that traditional silos between ITOps and security teams are beginning to break down, as organisations realise the importance of increased collaboration to combat the onslaught of more sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Commissioned in partnership with The Futurum Group, the report, “Overcoming Data Protection Fragmentation for Cyber-Resiliency,” surveyed over 200 C-suite and senior-level IT executives (more than half of which were CIOs, CSOs, and CISOs) in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regarding their cyber resilience positions.

According to the report, nearly all (99%) respondents indicated that the relationship between ITOps and security has grown more connected over the past 12 months. For those who described the relationship between ITOps and security as “connected”, 64% stated they now have shared goals for maintaining the company’s security and 70% stated they have joint processes and procedures in place for daily operations.

However, there is still work to do. For example, only 48% stated they have established joint processes and procedures in place to mitigate or recover from an incident.

“Synergies between ITOps, security teams and the C-suite has never been more crucial as cyber criminals are deploying more sophisticated attacks powered by AI,” says Javier Dominguez, chief information security officer at Commvault. “But, with 19 cyber-attacks every second, breaches are inevitable. It’s critical that ITOps and security teams jointly think about recovery as part of an end-to-end security practice tied to the NIST framework.”

AI is expected to be a major theme in 2024 with more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents indicating the technology will boost their security efforts by identifying and responding to threats more quickly and accurately.

Respondents identified several ways AI could improve their organisation’s security posture, including:

* Augmenting and automating employee training and security awareness (67%)

* Increasing efficiency by automating day-to-day operational processes associated with data protection (66%)

* Augmenting user authentication and access control (57%)

* Augmenting compliance monitoring and reporting (52%)

Organisations continue to grapple with fragmented data protection solutions, which not only creates management complexities but cyber resilience challenges. More than 90% of respondents say fragmentation of data protection tools has a direct, negative impact on their organisation’s cyber resiliency and 54% indicated that fragmentation hinders their organisation’s cyber resiliency efforts.

“Utilising a host of fragmented data protection products can drive up costs, create management nightmares, give bad actors more avenues to exploit, and slow down recovery,” says Krista Macomber, research director of The Futurum Group. “This research serves as a good reminder that organisations should consider a modern platform that can reduce fragmentation, protect a vast array of workloads across any location, predict threats faster, and speed up response and recovery times.”