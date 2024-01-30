Junior Data Scientist

My client is looking for a Data Scientist to join their team. This entry-level position is ideal for someone passionate about data and analytics.

Must have completed BCom/BSc Honours/MCom/MSc in Statistics, Mathematics, or Computer Science with a minimum of 1 – 2 years relevant experience. Technical skills required:

SAS Base, R, Python, Power BI & SQL (SSMS)

Advanced Excel

Advanced ability to analyse, interpret, and report on data

Strong knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques & practical application of these techniques

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

Python

Excel

Data Analytics

SAS Base

