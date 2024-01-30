Junior Data Scientist

My client is looking for a Data Scientist to join their team. This entry-level position is ideal for someone passionate about data and analytics.
Must have completed BCom/BSc Honours/MCom/MSc in Statistics, Mathematics, or Computer Science with a minimum of 1 – 2 years relevant experience. Technical skills required:
- SAS Base, R, Python, Power BI & SQL (SSMS)
- Advanced Excel
- Advanced ability to analyse, interpret, and report on data
- Strong knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques & practical application of these techniques
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- Python
- Excel
- Data Analytics
- SAS Base