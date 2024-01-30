Junior Scrum Master at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Junior Scrum Master

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Junior Scrum Master to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside.

The Junior Scrum Master will be responsible for Identifying and addressing any issues that may affect the team’s morale Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s productivity, helping the team to be empowered, creating a self-organizing team and removing any impediments and preventing any distractions that can obstruct a project team’s ability to reach its goals. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of ITIL, SDLC, and Agile, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Assist with making appropriate commitments through story selection, and task definition.

Assist with backlog maintenance and the prioritization and resolution of defects/bugs.

Track and communicate team velocity and sprint/release progress. Escalate any issues.

Assist the team with addressing any issues/impediments that are preventing them from successfully completing their tasks. Ensure that the team understands their commitments. Ensure that the team meets all their commitments on time.

Stakeholder communication and status feedback updates – Assist with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.

Communicate with other management, developers, product managers, and technical support specialists on product issues and serve as a liaison between technical and non-technical departments.

Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.

Requirements:

In-depth knowledge and practical experience in Scrum and Kanban methodologies, Knowledge of various frameworks in IT(ITIL, SDLC, Agile), Familiarity with Software Engineering Processes and Software Engineering Best Practices.

Minimum Degree/Diploma – NQF level 7 Advantageous: Change Management, Process Management, Certified Product Owner, Certified Scrum Professional, Advanced Scrum Master, Project Management

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

