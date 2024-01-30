Production Support Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 30, 2024

Objective of the role

  • The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within the team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Key responsibilities

  • Part of ITSM (IT Service Management) team, facilitating change that stems from Incidents and Problem management.

  • Assist Production support teams to investigate and resolve incidents or problems.

  • Investigate and recommend solutions to Production problems.

  • Prepare and facilitate requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define business requirements from production support tickets and change requests.

  • Creation of user stories

  • Consult and develop product backlog with Product Owners

  • Guide the development teams to break down large and complex user stories into simplified versions for execution.

  • Test the user stories for accuracy and compliance to ensure undisputed acceptance and validation of stories.

  • Conduct post implementation review and provide feedback to the stakeholders.

  • Participate in sprint planning, daily scrums, testing, retrospectives, and sprint reviews.

  • Analysis of business, system and functional requirements including as-is to-be analysis, impact analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes.

  • Consult and co-ordinate with key stakeholders across Business and IT teams.

  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

  • Work closely with internal Group-wide teams and external teams and vendors to deliver a successful outcome.

Qualifications

  • Relevant Commerce degree/diploma in IT, IS, Computer Science, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management or related fields.

  • Business Analysis certification/qualification.

  • Agile methodology

Knowledge and Experience

  • A deep understanding of investment and life products

  • A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations

  • An understanding of financial services regulation as it relates to investment platform providers.

  • Experience working in an IT production support environment.

  • Experience in implementing COBIT, ITIL or related frameworks, a distinct advantage.

  • Exposure to production support monitoring platforms like AppDynamics, a distinct advantage.

  • Exposure to data analysis or Business Intelligence

  • Understanding or experience creating systems for Financial Advisers

  • Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams and third-party vendors.

  • Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.

  • JIRA and Confluence experience or related tools a plus

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.

Competencies

  • Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.

  • Customer service: Commits to achieving high quality results and provides a prompt, suitable and personalised service to customer’s that meets their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.

  • Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.

  • Analytical thinking: Understands a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.

  • Resilience: Responds to stressful situations in a calm and proactive manner and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business result.

  • Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperates with others to accomplish common goals.

  • Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince and influence others for the purpose of achieving desired results.

  • Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.

  • Trust and integrity: Shows sincerity, honesty and consistency in words and actions.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position