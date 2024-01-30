Production Support Business Analyst

Objective of the role
- The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within the team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Key responsibilities
- Part of ITSM (IT Service Management) team, facilitating change that stems from Incidents and Problem management.
- Assist Production support teams to investigate and resolve incidents or problems.
- Investigate and recommend solutions to Production problems.
- Prepare and facilitate requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define business requirements from production support tickets and change requests.
- Creation of user stories
- Consult and develop product backlog with Product Owners
- Guide the development teams to break down large and complex user stories into simplified versions for execution.
- Test the user stories for accuracy and compliance to ensure undisputed acceptance and validation of stories.
- Conduct post implementation review and provide feedback to the stakeholders.
- Participate in sprint planning, daily scrums, testing, retrospectives, and sprint reviews.
- Analysis of business, system and functional requirements including as-is to-be analysis, impact analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes.
- Consult and co-ordinate with key stakeholders across Business and IT teams.
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.
- Work closely with internal Group-wide teams and external teams and vendors to deliver a successful outcome.
Qualifications
- Relevant Commerce degree/diploma in IT, IS, Computer Science, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management or related fields.
- Business Analysis certification/qualification.
- Agile methodology
Knowledge and Experience
- A deep understanding of investment and life products
- A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations
- An understanding of financial services regulation as it relates to investment platform providers.
- Experience working in an IT production support environment.
- Experience in implementing COBIT, ITIL or related frameworks, a distinct advantage.
- Exposure to production support monitoring platforms like AppDynamics, a distinct advantage.
- Exposure to data analysis or Business Intelligence
- Understanding or experience creating systems for Financial Advisers
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams and third-party vendors.
- Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.
- JIRA and Confluence experience or related tools a plus
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.
Competencies
- Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.
- Customer service: Commits to achieving high quality results and provides a prompt, suitable and personalised service to customer’s that meets their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.
- Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.
- Analytical thinking: Understands a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.
- Resilience: Responds to stressful situations in a calm and proactive manner and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business result.
- Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperates with others to accomplish common goals.
- Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince and influence others for the purpose of achieving desired results.
- Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.
- Trust and integrity: Shows sincerity, honesty and consistency in words and actions.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management