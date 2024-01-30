Scientific Software Developer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

Conduct development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis. Conduct research into algorithms and high-performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines. Develop applications of pipelines to data from MeerKAT and other observatories. Support software development and MeerKAT science operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the architecting and development of software projects for radio interferometric data processing

Contribute significant amounts of code the data processing libraries and software products

Manage development practices and software releases of libraries and software products

Coordinate the contributions of junior developers and outside collaborators to libraries and software products

Conduct research into algorithms, frameworks, and HPC techniques for radio interferometric data processing, and application to observatory data

Stay current with state of the art developments in the field

Develop and lead national and international collaborations

Publish results of research in peer-reviewed journals

Minimum Qualification:

Masters Degree / NQF 9

Minimum Experience:

6-9 years

PHD/MSc computer science, astronomy, astrophysics, mathematics, or related field

Experience:

3 years post PHD work experience in a research environment

6 years’ experience software development experience

Knowledge:

Practical experience in radio interferometry Programming experience with GPUPublication track record Experience programing C, C++ and or Python

Experience with python scientific computing stacks (Numba and Dask)Experience with developmental workflows and collaborative tools (Github)

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

