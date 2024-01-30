Scrum Master at Accenture

Accenture Song is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for experienced Scrum Master to join our team to play a key role in the delivery of the digital solutions we deliver to our clients. Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.
Job Summary
We are looking for a dynamic and exceptional Scrum Master to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts. The role requires prior experience as a Scrum Master working on online or technology related projects.
The Scrum Master is often referred to as a servant leader, a coach, or a facilitator. A good Scrum Master helps to establish a high-performing team dynamic, a continuous flow, and an exponential improvement in processes. He/she plays a pivotal role and is responsible for the progressive development of a Scrum team. The Scrum Master collaborates both with the Product Owner (PO) who focuses on building the right product, and the development team that focuses on building the product right. A Scrum Master’s job is essentially to help everyone understand and enacts Scrum values, principles, and practices and get the best product out to the customer:
- Experience using one or more agile frameworks for the successful delivery of online or technology-based project
- Experience in supporting and coaching team members in self-management would be advantageous
- Assist the team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done
- Support the team in the removal of impediments or blockers
- Facilitate all agreed Scrum events, and ensuring they are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox
- Support the Product Owner with Product Backlog management
- Assist the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items
- Facilitate stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed
- Remove barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams
Qualifications
Ideally you will have:
- Bachelor’s degree or related tertiary qualification
- A relevant Scrum Master certification (CSM, CSP, PSM, SAFe® SSM, etc).
- Minimum 3 years experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role
- Experience using one or more agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe®, etc)
- Experience in agile techniques such a test-driven development, automated testing, etc. (highly advantageous)
- Experience working in an agile environment
- A good command of the English language
- Strong time management skills
- Strong presentation skills