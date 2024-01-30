Senior Analyst

Our client is a distinguished African financial services group with a comprehensive portfolio of financial solutions tailored to both retail and corporate clients across key markets in 14 countries.

Our client is on the lookout for a Senior Analyst to spearhead the development and maintenance of a sophisticated profit modeling suite. This role is pivotal in shaping the commercial strategy decisions to drive the company’s success.

Responsibilities:

Take charge of the profit modeling suite, including its development, validation, and recalibration.

Communicate strategic trade-off options and their implications to stakeholders.

Review financial models and business cases across departments to ensure alignment with the company’s return framework.

Partner with the Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) team in budget setting and variance analysis.

Mentor and guide analysts within the team.

Requirements:

Numerical or business related degree

At least 5 years of post-qualification experience in retail banking or a commercial role with a heavy analytical component.

Proficient in advanced financial modeling.

Commercially savvy with a deep understanding of retail banking commercial levers.

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

Financial Analysis

Credit

Learn more/Apply for this position