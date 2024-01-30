SENIOR ANALYST at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

To analyse data systems, create automated systems to retrieve information from database and compile reports. The department will also use data to solve problems, to turn data into information and information into insight that will lead to informed business decisions and to create detailed specifications that specify data sources, data flows, data transformations, data storage and reporting. The person appointed to this position will report to the Senior Specialist: Data Analysis.

Minimum Requirements

A degree or B Tech in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) or a related discipline

With at least 4 years’ working experience in a field where analysis of data was major, preferably in a financial services sector.

Proven experience building logical and physical data models using industry best practices, patterns and frameworks.

Demonstrate knowledge of database and data warehouse design. Knowledge of BI methodologies. Practical technical experience using database management tools and reporting tools.

The applicant must demonstrate the following skills and attributes: active listening, critical thinking, analytical thinking, attention to detail, strong financial and numeracy skills, proficiency in using Ms office, excellent communication skills, good interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence.

The candidate must have the ability to establish priorities and manage several tasks

Duties and Responsibilities

Create detailed specifications that specify data sources, data flows, data transformations, data storage and reporting;

Produce documentation such as source-to-target-maps, data dictionaries and data models;

Create test cases and scenarios used to ensure quality assurance;

Interact and collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to identify data sources, find data definitions for master and meta data as well as formulate and implement solutions;

Promote the use of existing enterprise data standards to enhance data quality, ensure constant compliance and adherence to data governance principles;

Process live and confidential data according to specified guidelines;

Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions;

Interpret data, analyze results and interpret trends enabling continuous improvement in data quality and overall business performance;

Defines, implements and standardises metrics, reports and dashboards for the business;

Deliver key metrics, reports and dashboard with interpretation.

