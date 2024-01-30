Senior Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a distinguished African financial services group with a comprehensive portfolio of financial solutions tailored to both retail and corporate clients across key markets in 14 countries.
Our client is on the lookout for a Senior Analyst to spearhead the development and maintenance of a sophisticated profit modeling suite. This role is pivotal in shaping the commercial strategy decisions to drive the company’s success.
Responsibilities:
Take charge of the profit modeling suite, including its development, validation, and recalibration.
Communicate strategic trade-off options and their implications to stakeholders.
Review financial models and business cases across departments to ensure alignment with the company’s return framework.
Partner with the Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) team in budget setting and variance analysis.
Mentor and guide analysts within the team.
Requirements:
Numerical or business related degree
At least 5 years of post-qualification experience in retail banking or a commercial role with a heavy analytical component.
Proficient in advanced financial modeling.
Commercially savvy with a deep understanding of retail banking commercial levers.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Modelling
- Financial Analysis
- Credit