Senior Network Engineer (ARUBA) at Paracon – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client whom provides information and communication technology products and services to businesses, internationally is looking to employ the services of a Senior Network Engineer.

Our client is particularly interested in Senior Network Engineers who possess a strong background in HP Aruba network switches, routers, firewalls, etc., and activities such as network address assignment, assignment of routing protocols and routing table configuration. The ideal candidate should also demonstrate a proven track record in the maintenance and management of ARUBA ClearPass (Essential), ARUBA Airwave, and Fortigate.

What you will need to be successful in this role is:

Education & Experience:

3-5 years’ experience

Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications

Management of multiple WAN link environment

Technical Competencies:

ARUBA ClearPass (Essential)

ARUBA Airwave (Essential)

MS Office Suite incl. Microsoft Visio

Planning and Forecasting

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Responsibilities:

Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy.

Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards.

Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices.

Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks within the client scope

Desired Skills:

Aruba ClearPass

Aruba Airwave

Planning and Forecasting

Microsoft Visio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

