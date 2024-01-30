Senior Network Engineer (ARUBA) at Paracon

Our client whom provides information and communication technology products and services to businesses, internationally is looking to employ the services of a Senior Network Engineer.
Our client is particularly interested in Senior Network Engineers who possess a strong background in HP Aruba network switches, routers, firewalls, etc., and activities such as network address assignment, assignment of routing protocols and routing table configuration. The ideal candidate should also demonstrate a proven track record in the maintenance and management of ARUBA ClearPass (Essential), ARUBA Airwave, and Fortigate.
What you will need to be successful in this role is:
- Education & Experience:
- 3-5 years’ experience
- Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications
- Management of multiple WAN link environment
Technical Competencies:
- ARUBA ClearPass (Essential)
- ARUBA Airwave (Essential)
- MS Office Suite incl. Microsoft Visio
- Planning and Forecasting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Responsibilities:
- Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy.
- Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards.
- Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices.
- Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks within the client scope
Desired Skills:
- Aruba ClearPass
- Aruba Airwave
- Planning and Forecasting
- Microsoft Visio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
