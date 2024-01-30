Senior Project Manager (12 month contract) – IoT – Centurion – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, an industry leader in IoT, is looking for a Senior Project Manager specialising in IoT projects, to join their team in Centurion for a 12 month contract.

Reporting to the Chief Programme Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Overseeing the end-to-end delivery of complex and highly technical solutions within the telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities and heavy industries.

Lead cross-functional teams, co-ordinating resources, and ensuring project objectives are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards

Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and customers to drive project success

Manage projects encompassing POC/POV (proof of concepts/proof of vision) and mass IoT solution rollouts

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Project leadership: Take ownership of multiple IoT projects simultaneously, leading and inspiring cross-functional teams to achieve project goals and deliverables. Influence and engage at an Executive level

Project planning: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedules / timeline, budget, resource allocation, risk assessment, and mitigation strategies, considering the unique requirements of POC/POV initiatives and mass IoT solution rollouts. Responsible for project initiation and mobilisation. Overall responsible for project demand and resource management.

Stakeholder management: Engage and collaborate with internal teams, external partners, customers, and vendors to ensure clear communication, alignment of objectives, and successful project outcomes.

Technical expertise: Utilise your strong technical background and understanding of IoT technologies and architectures to effectively manage project delivery.

Project scope management: Manage the project scope, which includes as a minimum:

Hardware solutions and deployment

Software development and deployment

Integration

Unit and E2E testing

UI/UX

Data analytics and reporting

Cyber security

Service management

Training enablement

Supply chain and logistics

SHEQ management

Budgets

Resource management

Regulatory compliance

Risk management: Identify potential risks and issues, proactively develop contingency plans, and drive mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

Quality assurance: Ensure project deliverables meet the highest standards of quality through rigorous testing, validation, and adherence to industry best practices.

Budget management: Full responsibility for managing the project revenue, costs and ensuring profitability. Responsible for invoicing, purchase requisitions, resource effort management and all change management requests.

Project governance and documentation: Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation, including project charter, proposals, contracts, customer requirement definition, statement of work, high / low level designs, project plans, project success criteria, change requests, delivery acceptance certificate, invoicing, purchase requisitions, status reports, steerco, work-stream, and daily meeting minutes and other project-related artefacts. All artefacts to be managed via [URL Removed] as primary PPM Tool.

Continuous improvement: Drive process improvements, knowledge sharing, and lessons learned sessions to enhance project management practices and increase operational efficiency.

Project Management methodologies: Proficiency in project management methodologies such as PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge), Prince2 (Projects in Controlled Environments), and Agile is vital. This knowledge will enable you to effectively plan, execute, and control projects, ensuring adherence to established best practices.

Technical acumen: A solid understanding of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, architectures, and industry trends is crucial. This includes familiarity with IoT platforms, connectivity options (e.g., cellular, Wi-Fi, LPWAN), infrastructure, databases, APIs, edge computing, sensor technologies, UI/UX, AI/ML, and cloud-based solutions (public and private). A strong technical background and familiarity with IoT systems and technologies are necessary to effectively communicate with technical teams, make informed decisions, and resolve technical challenges. Delivery expectation is of complex and highly technical solutions within the telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industry verticals.

Leadership and communication: Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills are paramount for guiding cross-functional teams, motivating team members, resolving conflicts, and facilitating effective collaboration. The ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders is also crucial for ensuring project success. The ability to command respect and to create a sense of community amongst the members of the project teams.

Financial Management: A strong understanding of financial management principles is important for budgeting, cost estimation, tracking project expenses, and ensuring financial objectives are met. This includes managing project budgets, monitoring financial performance, and making informed decisions to optimise resource allocation.

PPM Tools: [URL Removed] advantageous. Microsoft Project.

Be solution and delivery driven while ensuring customer experience excellence.

Take extreme ownership.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or a related field

College / University diploma / degree in Project Management.

Project Management Professional (PMI) certification advantageous

Agile certification advantageous.

3 to 5 years’ experience as a Systems Engineer, or Technical /Solution Architect

7 to 10 years’ proven experience as a Senior Project Manager, successfully leading and delivering complex Technical / IoT projects.

Experience in the industry verticals such as telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industry

Experience in both technology rollout / delivery and operations (plan, build, operate) can be advantageous

