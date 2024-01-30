Senior Project Managers – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jan 30, 2024

Purpose
To manage the inception and implementation of business projects and programmes by coordinating the work of various stakeholders in business to achieve a specific and defined business objective. Plan, manage, guide, the work of junior staff members or project managers within a project/programme and in accordance with defined project scope, budget, quality, and time constraints including legal imperatives.

  • Qualifications and Experience
    Two (2) Senior Project Managers with minimum qualifications of Bachelor’s degree / Advanced Diploma in Project Management and/or Business Management (NQF 7) and 8-10 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 3-4 years ideally at junior management level.

Desired Skills:

  • Debt Management
  • Outstanding Returns
  • Compliance of Directors of Entities on the CSD
  • Customs and Excise Initiatives
  • Tax Verification

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Roles and Responsibilities
The Senior Project Managers will be required to perform the following duties including but not limited to:

