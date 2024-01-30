Purpose
To manage the inception and implementation of business projects and programmes by coordinating the work of various stakeholders in business to achieve a specific and defined business objective. Plan, manage, guide, the work of junior staff members or project managers within a project/programme and in accordance with defined project scope, budget, quality, and time constraints including legal imperatives.
- Qualifications and Experience
Two (2) Senior Project Managers with minimum qualifications of Bachelor’s degree / Advanced Diploma in Project Management and/or Business Management (NQF 7) and 8-10 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 3-4 years ideally at junior management level.
Desired Skills:
- Debt Management
- Outstanding Returns
- Compliance of Directors of Entities on the CSD
- Customs and Excise Initiatives
- Tax Verification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Roles and Responsibilities
The Senior Project Managers will be required to perform the following duties including but not limited to: