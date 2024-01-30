Senior Project Managers

Purpose

To manage the inception and implementation of business projects and programmes by coordinating the work of various stakeholders in business to achieve a specific and defined business objective. Plan, manage, guide, the work of junior staff members or project managers within a project/programme and in accordance with defined project scope, budget, quality, and time constraints including legal imperatives.

Qualifications and Experience

Two (2) Senior Project Managers with minimum qualifications of Bachelor’s degree / Advanced Diploma in Project Management and/or Business Management (NQF 7) and 8-10 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 3-4 years ideally at junior management level.

Desired Skills:

Debt Management

Outstanding Returns

Compliance of Directors of Entities on the CSD

Customs and Excise Initiatives

Tax Verification

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Roles and Responsibilities

The Senior Project Managers will be required to perform the following duties including but not limited to:

Learn more/Apply for this position