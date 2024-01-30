Senior Solution Architect

Jan 30, 2024

Our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for a Senior Solution Architect, this individual will be responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for business capability, according to the overall business vision and target architecture.

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or

  • Other technology related field.

  • 5- 7 years’ experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, Information, solution or technical.

  • Architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database.

  • Management or operations in a multitier environment.

  • Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments.

  • Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.

  • Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP.

  • Professional experience and knowledge of telecommunications industries strongly.

  • Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements.

  • Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs.

  • Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions.

  • Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing.

  • Components, and accept technical features following demos.

  • Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs.

  • Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment.

  • Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs.

  • Business capability and customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.

  • Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design Infrastructure design.

  • Estimation techniques for scaled agile.

  • Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation.

  • Excellent analytical, technical, and problem-solving skills, with high levels of creativity.

  • Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences.

  • Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams.

  • Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity.

  • Sound business understanding and market awareness.

  • Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position