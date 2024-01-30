Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for a Senior Solution Architect, this individual will be responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for business capability, according to the overall business vision and target architecture.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or

Other technology related field.

5- 7 years’ experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, Information, solution or technical.

Architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database.

Management or operations in a multitier environment.

Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments.

Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP.

Professional experience and knowledge of telecommunications industries strongly.

Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements.

Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs.

Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions.

Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing.

Components, and accept technical features following demos.

Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs.

Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment.

Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs.

Business capability and customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.

Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design Infrastructure design.

Estimation techniques for scaled agile.

Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation.

Excellent analytical, technical, and problem-solving skills, with high levels of creativity.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences.

Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams.

Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity.

Sound business understanding and market awareness.

Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

