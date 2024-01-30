Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for a Senior Solution Architect, this individual will be responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for business capability, according to the overall business vision and target architecture.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or
- Other technology related field.
- 5- 7 years’ experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, Information, solution or technical.
- Architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database.
- Management or operations in a multitier environment.
- Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments.
- Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP.
- Professional experience and knowledge of telecommunications industries strongly.
- Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements.
- Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs.
- Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions.
- Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing.
- Components, and accept technical features following demos.
- Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs.
- Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment.
- Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs.
- Business capability and customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.
- Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design Infrastructure design.
- Estimation techniques for scaled agile.
- Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation.
- Excellent analytical, technical, and problem-solving skills, with high levels of creativity.
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences.
- Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams.
- Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity.
- Sound business understanding and market awareness.
- Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management