SOFTWARE DEVELOPER GRADUATE/ELECTRONIC/ MECHANIC ENGINEER/BSC IT – Gauteng Johannesburg North

.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER SEEKING GRADUATES LOOKING TO BE A DEVELOPER

a COMPANY is looking for a dynamic, energetic, innovative, strategic, and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. The candidate must have a solid work ethic, be able to work under deadline, engage and collaborate with team members/management and be able to follow directions and respect department / corporate policies.

Responsibilities

Develop readable, maintainable, and modular code (including using AWS services, Postman, Git, SQL etc.)

Design, develop and implement accurate test plans

Development and integration of RESTful Micro-services

Prioritize work items and deliverables against “big picture” thinking

Work effectively with senior management to deliver outcomes

Keep an eye on emerging tools, technologies, and methods and how these might benefit and/or create new opportunities for the business.

Take part in maturing the software development lifecycle by implementing and encouraging practices such as test-driven development, continuous integration, and automating repeated tasks.

Requirements and Qualifications

Demonstrated keen interest to code and learn OO coding languages such as Salesforce / Java Spring

Ability to deliver in using Agile methodologies

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Engineering/ Mathematics/related field or equivalent experience

Work experience advantageous but not essential

What we offer

A non-hierarchical, meritocratic, non-corporate culture where you are given the space to be the best you

Yearly performance-based bonus

Responsible freedom

PLEASE SEND CV TO RPE

Desired Skills:

aws

postman

gits

sql

Development of software

modular code

readable

maintainable

bsc

computer science

Software Engineering

Agile Development

IT TECHNOLOGY

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

ELETRONIC ENGINEER

BSC IT

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position