Software Platform Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is an innovative not-for-profit organization committed to revolutionizing the landscape of publishing. Stressing the imperative for transformative change in traditional publishing systems, they concentrate on crafting open infrastructure, tools, and platforms to reconceptualize publishing processes. They are currently seeking an accomplished Project Manager to oversee and coordinate the development of a software platform. In this role, you will be responsible for managing project scopes, timelines, and resources, collaborating closely with stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of their software projects. The ideal candidate should have a degree related to the knowledge economy, as well as a demonstrated interest or experience in this field. Additionally, familiarity with software, project management, and design tools (specifically Gitlab, Miro, Figma, or similar) is essential. Proficiency in Markdown, HTML, CSS, and browser development tools is also highly desirable.

DUTIES:

Project Planning and Execution : Develop project plans and lead the execution of software development projects from initiation to closure.

: Develop project plans and lead the execution of software development projects from initiation to closure. Team Leadership : Lead and motivate a team of software developers, QA engineers, and other technical staff in collaboration with the Platform Lead Developer. Ensure effective collaboration and communication within the

: Lead and motivate a team of software developers, QA engineers, and other technical staff in collaboration with the Platform Lead Developer. Ensure effective collaboration and communication within the team and with external stakeholders.

User Stories and Design Development : Collaborate closely with stakeholders to develop comprehensive user stories and draft preliminary designs, ensuring that project deliverables are aligned with user needs and the overall Platform roadmap.

: Collaborate closely with stakeholders to develop comprehensive user stories and draft preliminary designs, ensuring that project deliverables are aligned with user needs and the overall Platform roadmap. Backlog Management : Effectively prioritise and manage the backlog of software features, ensuring alignment with the Platform roadmap, project goals and timelines while responding adaptively to changing requirements

: Effectively prioritise and manage the backlog of software features, ensuring alignment with the Platform roadmap, project goals and timelines while responding adaptively to changing requirements and stakeholder feedback.

Stakeholder Management : Act as the main point of contact for project-related communications with internal and external stakeholders. Regularly update stakeholders on project status and developments.

: Act as the main point of contact for project-related communications with internal and external stakeholders. Regularly update stakeholders on project status and developments. Quality Assurance : Oversee the quality of work and ensure that the project deliverables meet the quality standards and are delivered on time and within budget.

: Oversee the quality of work and ensure that the project deliverables meet the quality standards and are delivered on time and within budget. Risk Management : Identify, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to manage issues that may arise during the project lifecycle.

: Identify, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to manage issues that may arise during the project lifecycle. Process Improvement : Continuously evaluate project management processes and practices, recommending improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

: Continuously evaluate project management processes and practices, recommending improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness. Budget Management: Monitor and control project budgets, ensuring optimal utilisation of resources and cost-effectiveness.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required Experience and Skills

Proven experience as a Project Manager in software development for at least 3 years.

Strong understanding of the software development lifecycle.

Proficient in English, as the position will require a lot of interaction with co-workers and clients in an international setting.

Advantageous Experience and Skills

A degree related to the knowledge economy

Interest or experience in the knowledge economy

Familiarity with software, project management and design tools (specifically Gitlab, Miro, Figma or similar.)

Familiarity with Markdown, HTML, CSS, and browser dev tools

Experience in managing remote and diverse teams.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

COMMENTS:

