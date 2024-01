SQL Senior Database Administrator

Are you a Senior SQL Database Administrator with 5+ years experience? We want you!

Our client in Pretoria is looking for a

Senior SQL Database Administrator who will be responsible for: Installations, Configurations, Database design and implementation, Performance Monitoring and tuning, Backup and Recovery, Security Management, Upgrade Management and others.

MUST HAVE:

5+ Years in Administering Microsoft SQL Servers, SQL Scripting, Big-Data and Business Intelligence Applications.

Proficiency in programming languages.

Experience with database security and access controls

Desired Skills:

sql database administrator

sql

database administrator

