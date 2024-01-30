System Developer

Our client an established firm in professional services is seeking a highly skilled Systems Specialist. Utilize your commendable track record in the field to join this dynamic team and contribute to the development and maintenance of their technological infrastructure.
As a Systems Specialist, you will play a crucial role in configuring and customizing systems, creating scalable applications, and providing support to the cross-jurisdictional operations with a focus on the organisations international entities. The successful candidate will work closely with the organisations IT function and maintain regular communication with the IP function.
Responsibilities:
- Installing, configuring, repairing, inspecting, and commissioning hardware and software system components.
- Identifying hardware, software, and data needs, providing recommendations to leadership.
- Managing technical documentation and system configuration files.
- Facilitating communication between IT and legal/IP departments.
- Upgrading and performing preventative and corrective maintenance tasks on systems.
- Conducting routine maintenance and services on systems.
- Guiding colleagues in service methods and tool usage.
- Sharing expertise to enhance the teams’ knowledge.
Additional Responsibilities:
- Collaborateing with the design team to review website and application requirements.
- Setting tasks and development goals.
- Actively participating in discussions to improve efficiencies in the Patricia environment.
- Assisting with integrating Patricia with third-party software, including the organisations billing software and BI reporting software.
- Maintaining an active relationship with external Patricia support services.
- Contributing to IP data validation and auditing processes.
- Configuring company systems to specified requirements.
- Developing new web components using XML, .NET, SQL, and C# (advantageous).
- Designing, coding, and implementing scalable applications.
- Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies.
- Testing and debuging code.
- Troubleshooting software issues.
- Providing systems training to staff and customers, particularly to staff in the IP stream.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.
- Previous experience in a professional services firm, preferably in the legal industry.
- Previous experience as a Software Specialist/Developer.
- Familiarity with the Patricia software as a Software Specialist/Developer.
- Working knowledge of intellectual property assets (patents, trademarks, registered designs advantageous).
- Extensive knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks (advantageous).
- Familiarity with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON, jQuery, SQL Server, SharePoint, and Web Services (subset advantageous).
- High-level coding skills.
- Experience using, configuring, and developing for Dynamics 365 is advantageous.
- Ability to solve complex software issues effectively.
Personal Attributes:
- Detail-oriented.
- Self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit.
- Team player with the capability to bridge IT and legal/IP streams.
- Excellent communication skills to translate complex technical matters into plain language.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- .NET Frameworks