System Developer

Our client an established firm in professional services is seeking a highly skilled Systems Specialist. Utilize your commendable track record in the field to join this dynamic team and contribute to the development and maintenance of their technological infrastructure.

As a Systems Specialist, you will play a crucial role in configuring and customizing systems, creating scalable applications, and providing support to the cross-jurisdictional operations with a focus on the organisations international entities. The successful candidate will work closely with the organisations IT function and maintain regular communication with the IP function.

Responsibilities:

Installing, configuring, repairing, inspecting, and commissioning hardware and software system components.

Identifying hardware, software, and data needs, providing recommendations to leadership.

Managing technical documentation and system configuration files.

Facilitating communication between IT and legal/IP departments.

Upgrading and performing preventative and corrective maintenance tasks on systems.

Conducting routine maintenance and services on systems.

Guiding colleagues in service methods and tool usage.

Sharing expertise to enhance the teams’ knowledge.

Additional Responsibilities:

Collaborateing with the design team to review website and application requirements.

Setting tasks and development goals.

Actively participating in discussions to improve efficiencies in the Patricia environment.

Assisting with integrating Patricia with third-party software, including the organisations billing software and BI reporting software.

Maintaining an active relationship with external Patricia support services.

Contributing to IP data validation and auditing processes.

Configuring company systems to specified requirements.

Developing new web components using XML, .NET, SQL, and C# (advantageous).

Designing, coding, and implementing scalable applications.

Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies.

Testing and debuging code.

Troubleshooting software issues.

Providing systems training to staff and customers, particularly to staff in the IP stream.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.

Previous experience in a professional services firm, preferably in the legal industry.

Previous experience as a Software Specialist/Developer.

Familiarity with the Patricia software as a Software Specialist/Developer.

Working knowledge of intellectual property assets (patents, trademarks, registered designs advantageous).

Extensive knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks (advantageous).

Familiarity with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON, jQuery, SQL Server, SharePoint, and Web Services (subset advantageous).

High-level coding skills.

Experience using, configuring, and developing for Dynamics 365 is advantageous.

Ability to solve complex software issues effectively.

Personal Attributes:

Detail-oriented.

Self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Team player with the capability to bridge IT and legal/IP streams.

Excellent communication skills to translate complex technical matters into plain language.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

.NET Frameworks

