System Developer – Gauteng Edenburg

Jan 30, 2024

Our client an established firm in professional services is seeking a highly skilled Systems Specialist. Utilize your commendable track record in the field to join this dynamic team and contribute to the development and maintenance of their technological infrastructure.

As a Systems Specialist, you will play a crucial role in configuring and customizing systems, creating scalable applications, and providing support to the cross-jurisdictional operations with a focus on the organisations international entities. The successful candidate will work closely with the organisations IT function and maintain regular communication with the IP function.

Responsibilities:

  • Installing, configuring, repairing, inspecting, and commissioning hardware and software system components.
  • Identifying hardware, software, and data needs, providing recommendations to leadership.
  • Managing technical documentation and system configuration files.
  • Facilitating communication between IT and legal/IP departments.
  • Upgrading and performing preventative and corrective maintenance tasks on systems.
  • Conducting routine maintenance and services on systems.
  • Guiding colleagues in service methods and tool usage.
  • Sharing expertise to enhance the teams’ knowledge.

Additional Responsibilities:

  • Collaborateing with the design team to review website and application requirements.
  • Setting tasks and development goals.
  • Actively participating in discussions to improve efficiencies in the Patricia environment.
  • Assisting with integrating Patricia with third-party software, including the organisations billing software and BI reporting software.
  • Maintaining an active relationship with external Patricia support services.
  • Contributing to IP data validation and auditing processes.
  • Configuring company systems to specified requirements.
  • Developing new web components using XML, .NET, SQL, and C# (advantageous).
  • Designing, coding, and implementing scalable applications.
  • Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies.
  • Testing and debuging code.
  • Troubleshooting software issues.
  • Providing systems training to staff and customers, particularly to staff in the IP stream.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.
  • Previous experience in a professional services firm, preferably in the legal industry.
  • Previous experience as a Software Specialist/Developer.
  • Familiarity with the Patricia software as a Software Specialist/Developer.
  • Working knowledge of intellectual property assets (patents, trademarks, registered designs advantageous).
  • Extensive knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks (advantageous).
  • Familiarity with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON, jQuery, SQL Server, SharePoint, and Web Services (subset advantageous).
  • High-level coding skills.
  • Experience using, configuring, and developing for Dynamics 365 is advantageous.
  • Ability to solve complex software issues effectively.

Personal Attributes:

  • Detail-oriented.
  • Self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit.
  • Team player with the capability to bridge IT and legal/IP streams.
  • Excellent communication skills to translate complex technical matters into plain language.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • .NET Frameworks

