Technical Support Team Lead – Energy Storage – Remote Remote

As the Support Team Leader, you will play a pivotal role in leading a team of support technicians dedicated to ensuring the seamless integration and optimal performance of our lithium-ion phosphate batteries within solar energy systems. This multifaceted position requires a balance of technical expertise, leadership acumen, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer support.
Area/Location: Northland Deco Park, Randburg
Key Responsibilities:
- Team Leadership:
- Supervise a team of support technicians, providing guidance, mentorship, and ensuring the team’s productivity and efficiency.
- Foster a collaborative and positive work environment, encouraging continuous learning and development.
- Foster a culture of safety and adherence to protocols within the support team.
- Technical Support:
- Serve as the technical escalation point for complex battery and solar system-related issues that technicians are unable to resolve.
- Assist in conducting in-depth troubleshooting and analysis to identify root causes of problems reported by clients and technicians.
- Ensure that on-site/remote support, battery diagnosis, repairs, and commissioning activities are carried out effectively and meet the company’s expectations.
- Collaborate with the R&D team on technical challenges, product improvements, and innovation.
- Quality Assurance:
- Ensure the delivery of high-quality support services to clients, adhering to company standards and customer expectations.
- Review and evaluate technical reports prepared by support technicians, providing constructive feedback for improvement.
- Training and Development:
- Coordinate ongoing training programs for support technicians to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.
- Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to facilitate continuous improvement in the support team’s capabilities.
- Client Interaction:
- Collaborate with clients, solar equipment distributors, and installers to understand their unique requirements and address any technical concerns.
- Act as a liaison between the support team and clients, ensuring effective communication and resolution of issues.
- Oversee customer liaison activities, ensure timely after-sales service and a high level of customer satisfaction
- Documentation:
- Maintain accurate and detailed records of technical support interactions, troubleshooting steps, and solutions.
- Contribute to the development and improvement of technical documentation for internal and external use.
- Manage support related administrative recordkeeping process, including incident reports, ticket logs, and non-conformance records.
7. Process Optimization:
- Identify opportunities to streamline support processes, increase efficiency, and reduce response times.
- Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the overall effectiveness of the support team.
Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy, or related field.
- Proven experience in the lithium-ion phosphate battery industry, with a strong understanding of battery management systems, solar inverters, and related technologies.
- Hands-on experience with lithium-ion phosphate battery assembly and installation.
- Strong technical background with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role
- Previous leadership or supervisory experience in a technical support role.
- Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to make critical decisions and troubleshoot complex technical issues.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with clients and internal teams.
- Willingness to travel occasionally for on-site support when necessary.
Desired Skills:
- Lithium-ion Phospate
- Energy Storage
- Inverter
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None