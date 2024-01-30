Technical Support Team Lead – Energy Storage – Remote Remote

Jan 30, 2024

As the Support Team Leader, you will play a pivotal role in leading a team of support technicians dedicated to ensuring the seamless integration and optimal performance of our lithium-ion phosphate batteries within solar energy systems. This multifaceted position requires a balance of technical expertise, leadership acumen, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer support.
Area/Location: Northland Deco Park, Randburg

Key Responsibilities:

  • Team Leadership:
    • Supervise a team of support technicians, providing guidance, mentorship, and ensuring the team’s productivity and efficiency.
    • Foster a collaborative and positive work environment, encouraging continuous learning and development.
    • Foster a culture of safety and adherence to protocols within the support team.

  • Technical Support:
    • Serve as the technical escalation point for complex battery and solar system-related issues that technicians are unable to resolve.
    • Assist in conducting in-depth troubleshooting and analysis to identify root causes of problems reported by clients and technicians.
    • Ensure that on-site/remote support, battery diagnosis, repairs, and commissioning activities are carried out effectively and meet the company’s expectations.
    • Collaborate with the R&D team on technical challenges, product improvements, and innovation.

  • Quality Assurance:
    • Ensure the delivery of high-quality support services to clients, adhering to company standards and customer expectations.
    • Review and evaluate technical reports prepared by support technicians, providing constructive feedback for improvement.

  • Training and Development:
    • Coordinate ongoing training programs for support technicians to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.
    • Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to facilitate continuous improvement in the support team’s capabilities.

  • Client Interaction:
    • Collaborate with clients, solar equipment distributors, and installers to understand their unique requirements and address any technical concerns.
    • Act as a liaison between the support team and clients, ensuring effective communication and resolution of issues.
    • Oversee customer liaison activities, ensure timely after-sales service and a high level of customer satisfaction

  • Documentation:
    • Maintain accurate and detailed records of technical support interactions, troubleshooting steps, and solutions.
    • Contribute to the development and improvement of technical documentation for internal and external use.
    • Manage support related administrative recordkeeping process, including incident reports, ticket logs, and non-conformance records.

7. Process Optimization:

    • Identify opportunities to streamline support processes, increase efficiency, and reduce response times.
    • Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the overall effectiveness of the support team.

Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy, or related field.
  • Proven experience in the lithium-ion phosphate battery industry, with a strong understanding of battery management systems, solar inverters, and related technologies.
  • Hands-on experience with lithium-ion phosphate battery assembly and installation.
  • Strong technical background with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role
  • Previous leadership or supervisory experience in a technical support role.
  • Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to make critical decisions and troubleshoot complex technical issues.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with clients and internal teams.
  • Willingness to travel occasionally for on-site support when necessary.

Desired Skills:

  • Lithium-ion Phospate
  • Energy Storage
  • Inverter

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position