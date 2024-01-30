Technical Support Team Lead – Energy Storage – Remote Remote

As the Support Team Leader, you will play a pivotal role in leading a team of support technicians dedicated to ensuring the seamless integration and optimal performance of our lithium-ion phosphate batteries within solar energy systems. This multifaceted position requires a balance of technical expertise, leadership acumen, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer support.

Area/Location: Northland Deco Park, Randburg

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership: Supervise a team of support technicians, providing guidance, mentorship, and ensuring the team’s productivity and efficiency. Foster a collaborative and positive work environment, encouraging continuous learning and development. Foster a culture of safety and adherence to protocols within the support team.

Technical Support: Serve as the technical escalation point for complex battery and solar system-related issues that technicians are unable to resolve. Assist in conducting in-depth troubleshooting and analysis to identify root causes of problems reported by clients and technicians. Ensure that on-site/remote support, battery diagnosis, repairs, and commissioning activities are carried out effectively and meet the company’s expectations. Collaborate with the R&D team on technical challenges, product improvements, and innovation.

Quality Assurance: Ensure the delivery of high-quality support services to clients, adhering to company standards and customer expectations. Review and evaluate technical reports prepared by support technicians, providing constructive feedback for improvement.

Training and Development: Coordinate ongoing training programs for support technicians to enhance their technical skills and knowledge. Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to facilitate continuous improvement in the support team’s capabilities.

Client Interaction: Collaborate with clients, solar equipment distributors, and installers to understand their unique requirements and address any technical concerns. Act as a liaison between the support team and clients, ensuring effective communication and resolution of issues. Oversee customer liaison activities, ensure timely after-sales service and a high level of customer satisfaction

Documentation: Maintain accurate and detailed records of technical support interactions, troubleshooting steps, and solutions. Contribute to the development and improvement of technical documentation for internal and external use. Manage support related administrative recordkeeping process, including incident reports, ticket logs, and non-conformance records.



7. Process Optimization:

Identify opportunities to streamline support processes, increase efficiency, and reduce response times. Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the overall effectiveness of the support team.



Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy, or related field.

Proven experience in the lithium-ion phosphate battery industry, with a strong understanding of battery management systems, solar inverters, and related technologies.

Hands-on experience with lithium-ion phosphate battery assembly and installation.

Strong technical background with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role

Previous leadership or supervisory experience in a technical support role.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to make critical decisions and troubleshoot complex technical issues.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with clients and internal teams.

Willingness to travel occasionally for on-site support when necessary.

Desired Skills:

Lithium-ion Phospate

Energy Storage

Inverter

Employer & Job Benefits:

