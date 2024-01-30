We are currently seeking a meticulous and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through thorough testing processes. If you have a passion for quality assurance, a keen eye for detail, and experience in both manual and automated testing, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Candidate must be able to Extract, Capture, and create Test Cases.
- Candidate must be able to Execute Test Cases and produce signoff documents.
- Candidates must be able to log and track defects.
- Candidates must be able to work independently.
Your Expertise:
- Level/ years experience: intermediate (5 + years).
- Experience with SQL.
- API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI.
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment with all ceremonies.
- Web and Mobile Testing experience.
- Exposure to Test Management tools.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
- ISTQB
Soft skills required:
- Team Player
- Good communicator
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial Contract Position
- Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery