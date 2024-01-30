Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a meticulous and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through thorough testing processes. If you have a passion for quality assurance, a keen eye for detail, and experience in both manual and automated testing, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Candidate must be able to Extract, Capture, and create Test Cases.

Candidate must be able to Execute Test Cases and produce signoff documents.

Candidates must be able to log and track defects.

Candidates must be able to work independently.



Your Expertise:

Level/ years experience: intermediate (5 + years).

Experience with SQL.

API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment with all ceremonies.

Web and Mobile Testing experience.

Exposure to Test Management tools.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Soft skills required:

Team Player

Good communicator



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial Contract Position

Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position