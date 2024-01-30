Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 30, 2024

We are currently seeking a meticulous and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through thorough testing processes. If you have a passion for quality assurance, a keen eye for detail, and experience in both manual and automated testing, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Candidate must be able to Extract, Capture, and create Test Cases.

  • Candidate must be able to Execute Test Cases and produce signoff documents.

  • Candidates must be able to log and track defects.

  • Candidates must be able to work independently.

Your Expertise:

  • Level/ years experience: intermediate (5 + years).

  • Experience with SQL.

  • API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI.

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment with all ceremonies.

  • Web and Mobile Testing experience.

  • Exposure to Test Management tools.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

  • ISTQB

Soft skills required:

  • Team Player

  • Good communicator

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial Contract Position

  • Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

