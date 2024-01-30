Tourplan Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This fast growing safari business is looking for a seasoned Tourplan Administrator to support their growing sales team
High level duties
- Interacting with sales, key accounts and finance teams
- Loading of rates into the system on time, in full and 100% accurately
- Supporting back end data system to enable consultants to generate quotes and close deals
- Ensure system integrity and data accuracy at all times
- Tourplan reporting and analysis
Requirements
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a tour operating support / system
- Excellent working knowledge of Tourplan (required)
- Experience in tourism related product contracting and discounting structures
- Good computer literacy including MS Office
Attributes
- Team player
- Positive can-do attitude
- Fast paced, gets things done
- Strong problem solving ability
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
Other
Hybrid work model
3 days week out their offices in Greenpoint
2 days a week working from home
About The Employer:
Our Client is an award-winning collection of luxury lodges and camps (which they own) located in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The camps are carefully positioned in untamed and pristine parts of Southern Africa – expect authenticity, adventure and exploration as well as all the comforts fit for the modern traveller. Their Head Office is based in CAPE TOWN.