Tourplan Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 30, 2024

This fast growing safari business is looking for a seasoned Tourplan Administrator to support their growing sales team

High level duties

  • Interacting with sales, key accounts and finance teams
  • Loading of rates into the system on time, in full and 100% accurately
  • Supporting back end data system to enable consultants to generate quotes and close deals
  • Ensure system integrity and data accuracy at all times
  • Tourplan reporting and analysis

Requirements

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a tour operating support / system
  • Excellent working knowledge of Tourplan (required)
  • Experience in tourism related product contracting and discounting structures
  • Good computer literacy including MS Office

Attributes

  • Team player
  • Positive can-do attitude
  • Fast paced, gets things done
  • Strong problem solving ability
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure

Other
Hybrid work model
3 days week out their offices in Greenpoint
2 days a week working from home

Desired Skills:

  • tourplan
  • travel tourism
  • front office
  • front of house
  • hotel reception
  • reservations
  • bookings
  • safari

About The Employer:

Our Client is an award-winning collection of luxury lodges and camps (which they own) located in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The camps are carefully positioned in untamed and pristine parts of Southern Africa – expect authenticity, adventure and exploration as well as all the comforts fit for the modern traveller. Their Head Office is based in CAPE TOWN.

