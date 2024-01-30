Tourplan Consultant

This fast growing safari business is looking for a seasoned Tourplan Administrator to support their growing sales team

High level duties

Interacting with sales, key accounts and finance teams

Loading of rates into the system on time, in full and 100% accurately

Supporting back end data system to enable consultants to generate quotes and close deals

Ensure system integrity and data accuracy at all times

Tourplan reporting and analysis

Requirements

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a tour operating support / system

Excellent working knowledge of Tourplan (required)

Experience in tourism related product contracting and discounting structures

Good computer literacy including MS Office

Attributes

Team player

Positive can-do attitude

Fast paced, gets things done

Strong problem solving ability

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Other

Hybrid work model

3 days week out their offices in Greenpoint

2 days a week working from home

Desired Skills:

tourplan

travel tourism

front office

front of house

hotel reception

reservations

bookings

safari

About The Employer:

Our Client is an award-winning collection of luxury lodges and camps (which they own) located in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The camps are carefully positioned in untamed and pristine parts of Southern Africa – expect authenticity, adventure and exploration as well as all the comforts fit for the modern traveller. Their Head Office is based in CAPE TOWN.

