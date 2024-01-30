User Experience Designer (UX Designer) at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team.

Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Responsibilities

1. Emailer Campaign Design

Conceptualize and design visually striking emailers and campaigns that align with brand guidelines and communication objectives.

Collaborate with the marketing and content teams to understand campaign goals and effectively translate them into compelling visual designs.

Create responsive email designs that provide an optimal user experience across various devices and platforms.

2. UI UX Design

Work closely with the UI team to create intuitive and user friendly interfaces.

Conduct user research and gather feedback to iterate on designs and improve overall user satisfaction.

Ensure consistency in design elements and user interactions across different touch points.

3. Tool Proficiency

Demonstrate expertise in using Figma and the Adobe Suite Photoshop, Illustrator to create high quality visual assets.

Stay updated on the latest design trends and tools, incorporating new techniques into the design process.

4. Collaboration

Collaborate with cross functional teams, including developers and product managers, to ensure seamless integration of designs into the final product.

Communicate design concepts and ideas effectively, incorporating feedback to refine and enhance the overall design

Qualifications

Qualifications/Experience/Skill:

A tertiary qualification in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, or a related field

Minimum 2 years experience in UI UX design

Proficient in Office 365 (i.e. MS Teams / Outlook / PowerPoint etc.)

Experience using Figma and Adobe Suite

Well versed in Digital

Strong communications skills (both verbal and written)

Strong administration and organizational skills

A link to an online portfolio showcasing relevant work and design process

Personal Attributes:

Team player

Resilient

Accountable

Solution driven

Meticulous with attention to detail

Other: comfortable to work from the office (on-site)

Locations

Cape Town, Midrand

