AI Council helps Qlik responsibly accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Qlik has announced the establishment of its inaugural AI Council.

By convening a distinguished set of advisors, Qlik will accelerate the responsible development of its AI-driven product portfolio, benefitting from the expertise of some of the world’s most prominent AI experts, to help customers use their data to achieve more significant business outcomes.

Qlik’s Generative AI Benchmark Report found that 31% of senior executives plan to spend over $10-million on generative AI initiatives in the coming year and 79% have already invested in generative AI tools or projects.

Despite this enthusiasm, it also found that they understand the need to surround them with the right data strategies to realise their potential. If the data building blocks of AI are not governed properly as it is democratised across the entire workforce, it could present a serious threat to the efficiency and integrity of business operations.

The AI Council has been established to help Qlik’s customers navigate these challenges and advise on best practices.

Members of the council will work within Qlik to guide the company’s R&D direction, inform its product roadmap and ensure its customers’ use of Qlik’s AI is built with responsibility and ethics front of mind.

The council will also educate Qlik leaders and employees on how to harness the full potential of AI, while providing insights into the priorities of business leaders tasked with demonstrating value from AI investment.

Members of the AI Council include: Nina Schick, author, advisor and founder of an advisory firm focused on GenAI; Dr Rumman Chowdhury, responsible AI leader, engineer, auditor and investor; Kelly Forbes, co-founder and executive director of AI Asia Pacific Institute; and Dr Michael Bronstein, DeepMind Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Oxford.

“The formation of Qlik’s AI Council is a strategic leap, reflecting our deep-seated commitment to not just advancing AI, but doing so with ethical integrity and practical applicability,” says Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “Our goal is crystal clear: to enable our customers to harness AI in a way that’s not only transformative, but also responsible.

“By uniting a cadre of AI luminaries, we are sharpening our focus on delivering AI solutions that are not just cutting-edge, but also seamlessly integrated and governed. This initiative is a pivotal chapter in our journey, marking a bold move towards democratising AI in a manner that is both accessible and aligned with our core mission of driving substantial, data-driven business outcomes.”