Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Android Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 8-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.

Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.

Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.

Guide and mentor developers.

Design applications for the iOS platform.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.

Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

3 – 5 years experience as a Android Developer / Mobile Developer

Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines

Proficient with Java and Android SDK. Android Compose would be advantageous.

Proven working experience in Android app development.

Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.

Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).

Experience in working with Xamarin Forms. (Shell exposure advantageous).

Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).

Familiarity with continuous integration. (Devops like azure)

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Unit testing frameworks.

Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC).

Desired Skills:

Android

iOS

Xamarin

mobile development

