Backend Python Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Located in Cape Town, a company fueled by a commitment to empower African entrepreneurs in the dynamic landscape of digital commerce and payments is currently in search of a Backend Python Software Developer. You will work on varying business and internal tech projects, creating quality code through peer reviews while helping the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job. Applicants should preferably have a BSc. Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with a minimum of 6 years Programming in either Python, Node.js or TypeScript. You will also need prior experience with PostgreSQL/MySQL, AWS and strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

DUTIES:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full Software Development Life Cycle.

Build features for their 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal Operation teams.

Work on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years’ experience programming in either Backend technologies such as Python, Node.js, or TypeScript.

Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL.

Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa.

Tech stack:

Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway.

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: GitLab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Nice to haves:

A technical tertiary qualification such as BSc Computer Science.

Experience with AWS Lambdas and the Serverless Framework.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Backend

Python

Engineer

