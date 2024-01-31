Business Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Analyst or Systems Analyst Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business and Systems Analysis certification.
CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE OF:
- Information technology systems designs and planning and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.
- Designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and strong development skills building systems using proven design patterns.
- TOGAF certification will be an advantage.
SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:
- Microsoft Products – Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, etc.
- Modelling Standards – BPMN and UML
- Modelling Standards – ARIS Designer
- Collaboration Tool – Azure DevOps
THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS ANALYSTS IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:
- Approved User Requirements Specifications.
- Approved Screen Designs and Solution Requirements specifications. Approval for implementation.
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, BUSINESS ANALYSTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:
- Perform Requirements Analysis activities, including but not limited to:
- Stakeholder Analysis.
- Requirements Gathering / Analysis / Verification / Prioritization Documentation (URS).
- Perform Solution Design activities, including but not limited to:
- Business Process Mapping Graphical User Interface design Use Cases.
- Business Rules identification Documentation (SRS).
- Demonstrate applications to users and obtain approval for implementation.
- Provide user support and ensure maintenance of existing applications.
Desired Skills:
- Word
- PowerPoint
- Excel
- Teams
- BPMN
- UML
- ARIS Designer
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]