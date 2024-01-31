Business Analyst at Reverside

Jan 31, 2024

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Analyst or Systems Analyst Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business and Systems Analysis certification.

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE OF:

  • Information technology systems designs and planning and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.
  • Designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and strong development skills building systems using proven design patterns.
  • TOGAF certification will be an advantage.

SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:

  • Microsoft Products – Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, etc.
  • Modelling Standards – BPMN and UML
  • Modelling Standards – ARIS Designer
  • Collaboration Tool – Azure DevOps

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS ANALYSTS IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

  • Approved User Requirements Specifications.
  • Approved Screen Designs and Solution Requirements specifications. Approval for implementation.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, BUSINESS ANALYSTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

  • Perform Requirements Analysis activities, including but not limited to:
    • Stakeholder Analysis.
    • Requirements Gathering / Analysis / Verification / Prioritization Documentation (URS).
  • Perform Solution Design activities, including but not limited to:
    • Business Process Mapping Graphical User Interface design Use Cases.
    • Business Rules identification Documentation (SRS).
  • Demonstrate applications to users and obtain approval for implementation.
  • Provide user support and ensure maintenance of existing applications.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

