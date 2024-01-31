Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Analyst or Systems Analyst Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business and Systems Analysis certification.

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE OF:

Information technology systems designs and planning and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.

Designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and strong development skills building systems using proven design patterns.

TOGAF certification will be an advantage.

SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:

Microsoft Products – Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, etc.

Modelling Standards – BPMN and UML

Modelling Standards – ARIS Designer

Collaboration Tool – Azure DevOps

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS ANALYSTS IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

Approved User Requirements Specifications.

Approved Screen Designs and Solution Requirements specifications. Approval for implementation.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, BUSINESS ANALYSTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

Perform Requirements Analysis activities, including but not limited to:

Stakeholder Analysis.



Requirements Gathering / Analysis / Verification / Prioritization Documentation (URS).

Perform Solution Design activities, including but not limited to:

Business Process Mapping Graphical User Interface design Use Cases.



Business Rules identification Documentation (SRS).

Demonstrate applications to users and obtain approval for implementation.

Provide user support and ensure maintenance of existing applications.

Desired Skills:

Word

PowerPoint

Excel

Teams

BPMN

UML

ARIS Designer

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

