Cobol Developer

Jan 31, 2024

A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority
of the time using COBOL

  • Advanced experience in COBOL
  • Advanced experience in CICS
  • Advanced experience in DB2
  • Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL
  • Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice
  • Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • COBOL

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

