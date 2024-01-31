Cobol Developer

A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority

of the time using COBOL

Advanced experience in COBOL

Advanced experience in CICS

Advanced experience in DB2

Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL

Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice

Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

COBOL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position