Cyber Security Engineer (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role:

You will be a part of the Technology and Operations Team as a Cyber Security Engineer, to ensure that our client maintain a sound Cyber posture and protect our clients customer and employee information, you will do this by maintaining the Cyber Road map. Responsible to be doing build as designed reviews, maintaining the technical CMDB as it relates to the Cyber products.

You may also be a requirement for travel outside of South Africa when deemed necessary by the department head.

You will be required to use your current Cyber Security, Infrastructure and Applications knowledge to ensure that the deployment aligns to our client standards and design canvas.

You will be required to guide the design and technical delivery teams on the best way in which to implement their requirements to meet their needs and the needs of the Cyber Security function. You will need to stay abreast of the products capability and conduct self-study or attend courses to become experts on the current and future products capability.

Responsibilities:

Determine who requires access to which information.

Plan, coordinate, and implement information security programs.

Help protect against Web threats that facilitate cyber-crime like malware, phishing, viruses, denial-of-service attacks, and hacking.

Ensure you know and follow the incident and change processes.

Perform Problem management analyses and duties, during the week and on weekends.

Perform built as designed reviews.

Prepare project documentation (guides, configuration documents).

Tracking of IT software as relating to Cyber.

Tracking of IT hardware as relating to Cyber.

Understanding of AWS security.

Experience Required:

An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them.

A good working knowledge of various security technologies such as network and application firewalls, host intrusion prevention and anti-virus.

The ability to work as part of a team and to build strong relationships with staff and other relevant individuals.

Verbal communication skills, including presentation skills, with an ability to communicate with a range of technical and non-technical team members and other relevant individuals.

Time-management and organisational skills to manage a variety of tasks, prioritise workload and meet deadlines.

Excellent attention to detail, analytical skills, and an ability to analyse complex technical information in order to identify patterns and trends.

An ability to work under pressure, particularly when dealing with threats and at times of high demand.

Building machine learning models for various use cases across the organization to predict and automate human behavior.

Live your passion for data. Pull your own data, structuring it, cleaning it, understanding the human and financial behaviors it represents.

Use research and insight to drive cultural change within the organisation and ensure stakeholders put consumers at the heart of their planning and strategic thinking.

Lead the design, development and implementation of automation solutions that meet business objectives.

Collaborate with internal teams to drive continuous improvement in processes and services.

Interpret and analyse data from multiple sources, providing key analytics.

Pro-actively provide actionable recommendations based on analysis results across various stakeholders and teams.

Thinks strategically and communicates creatively to inform and drive the decision making of stakeholders.

Position outline:

Use advanced analytic tools to determine emerging threat patterns and vulnerabilities.

Engage in ‘ethical hacking’, for example, simulating security breaches.

Identify potential weaknesses and implement measures, such as firewalls and encryption.

Investigate security alerts and provide incident response, including steps to minimize the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.

Monitor identity and access management, including monitoring for abuse of permissions by authorised system users.

Liaise with stakeholders in relation to cyber security issues and provide future recommendations.

Generate reports for both technical and non-technical staff and stakeholders.

Maintain an information security risk register and assist with internal and external audits relating to information security.

Monitor and respond to ‘phishing’ emails and ‘pharming’ activity.

Assist with the creation, maintenance, and delivery of cyber security awareness training for colleagues.

Give advice and guidance to staff on issues such as spam and unwanted or malicious emails.

Engaging with other teams in an Agile environment.

Direct experience with anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.

Experience designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.

Knowledge of disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.

Experience planning, researching and developing security policies, standards and procedures.

Professional experience in a system administration role supporting multiple platforms and applications.

Ability to communicate network security issues to peers and management.

Ability to read and use the results of mobile code, malicious code, and anti-virus software.

Strong understanding of endpoint security solutions to include File Integrity Monitoring and Data Loss Prevention.

Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of the organizations data, systems and networks.

Troubleshooting security and network problems.

Responding to all system and/or network security breaches.

Ensuring that the organization’s data and infrastructure are protected by enabling the appropriate security controls.

Participating in the change management process.

Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities.

Daily administrative tasks, reporting and communication with the relevant departments in the organization.

Respond to alerts identified by the SOC.

Guide and assist with the remediation of vulnerability findings.

Knowledge of AWS/Azure, AWS security practices (AWS and cloud platform as a service (PaaS) security).

Automating security testing tools.

Experience in problem solving.

Knowledge of current trends and technologies of vendors.

Work with and manage vendors in implementing their solutions and strategies in line with our clients business objective.

Strong understanding of local and global Cyber security design concepts.

Qualifications Required:

Cyber Security Qualification.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security Engineer

AWS/Azure

Automating security testing

Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position