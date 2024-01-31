Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client stands out as a recognised expert in automation technology, earning prestigious accolades for their innovative approach. Through the utilisation of state-of-the-art technology, they have positioned themselves as a prominent figure in global UC management. Drawing on more than 20 years of industry expertise, they consistently define the benchmark for digital workplace management solutions.

What you will be doing:

Dive into crafting and refining robust single-page applications with Angular 2.

Collaborate on exciting new features, ensuring both technical excellence and optimal performance.

Embrace the opportunity to automate tests, mentor peers, and stay at the forefront of emerging front-end technologies.

Showcase your work through engaging demos for customers, and be a reliable source of support on IM client channels.

What you need:

A degree in Computer Science or its equivalent.

Bring over 5 years of front-end development.

Showcase your expertise in Angular 2 and contemporary JavaScript frameworks.

Weave your magic with HTML5, CSS3, and the art of responsive design.

Enjoy the thrill of mastering test automation, version control with Git, and the wizardry of genAI tools.

Desirables:

Dive into the world of JavaScript frameworks like React or [URL Removed] with hands-on experience.

Explore the realms of back-end technologies and frameworks to broaden your expertise.

Embrace the collaborative spirit of Agile development methodologies.

Showcase your exceptional problem-solving prowess and communication finesse on this exciting journey.

Driving / Travel Requirements:

Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport

You must have the legal right to work in South Africa

