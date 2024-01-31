Financial Systems Implementation Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Implementation Specialist will assist external clients in the implementation of technical systems, software, hardware or solutions. They will be responsible for evaluating client needs, develop configurations that support business processes. The incumbent will be required to define and execute on delivery and implementation plans and tests and troubleshoots final system setups. Additionally, the Implementation Specialist provides training and end-user support during and after the implementation process.

Key Responsibilities:

Effective transfer from Pre-Sales to Implementation Team

Conclude Blue Print prior to implementation

Coach and prepare customers for successful rollouts of the applications. Ensure effective transfer of information learned in training to the work environment.

Prepare design for all workflows and perform functionality tests on all implementation processes.

Set up static data on client systems.

Set up client specific reports according to their needs

Studying and examining the client requirements of the company and creating solutions on the basis of that.

Diagnosis, research and analyse customer issues and requests.

Prioritizing and escalating issues when needed and keeping customers informed of progress.

Develop and maintain implementation best practices, document procedures, standards, best practices, configuration settings and sequences.

Identify gaps in functionality and work with product management to enhance our products.

Follow through and test systems set up to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Accurate record costs associated with implementation.

Formal Handover to Technology Support Team to ensure the company is meeting Service Levels

Serve as the lead contact for daily customer interaction and implementation activities.

Discuss software program configurations of the company and ensure that they understand how to update and manage the system.

Create and update product and training documentation

Train system users to maintain implemented processes.

Engage with Technology Principal Provider Maintenance and Support Team in accordance with License Agreement.

Address any requirements to amend configuration of instance of system implemented for client(s).

Essential Competencies:

3 year Degree in Finance

At least 2 – 4 years’ experiences in Treasury or Finance System Implementations.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Onsite)

