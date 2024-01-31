Integration Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Job Purpose
To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers
Job Responsibilities
Produce working quality software that meets the design
Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable
Deliver software that is observable and scalable
Conduct estimate of work effort
Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
Produce documentation as per organisational standards
Continuous improvement of software
Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability
Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer
Update and control the asset knowledge base
Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution
Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development
Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Provide mentoring for multiple software developers
Minimum Experience Level
Min 3 years integration experience
Technical / Professional Knowledge
IBM Websphere Process Server
API Connect
Integration technologies (SOAP/REST)
Service Orientated Architecture
Kibana
Java JEE/EJB
Agile Methodologies
Cloud Concepts
DevOps
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- Developer
- Agile