Integration Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Job Purpose

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers

Job Responsibilities

Produce working quality software that meets the design

Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability

Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems

Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable

Deliver software that is observable and scalable

Conduct estimate of work effort

Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members

Produce documentation as per organisational standards

Continuous improvement of software

Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing

Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

Update and control the asset knowledge base

Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team

Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution

Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Provide mentoring for multiple software developers

Minimum Experience Level

Min 3 years integration experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge

IBM Websphere Process Server

API Connect

Integration technologies (SOAP/REST)

Service Orientated Architecture

Kibana

Java JEE/EJB

Agile Methodologies

Cloud Concepts

DevOps

Desired Skills:

Integration

Developer

Agile

