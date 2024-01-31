INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (.NET DEVELOPER / AZURE) – FIXED TERM at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

The Intermediate Software Developer (ISD) oversees the development of functional applications within the

Company environment, and will be hands on in coding, code reviewing, debugging and other related activities in maintaining and enhancing the company offerings.

At the company, user experience is our passion, underpinned by sound technology, quality code, and efficient business processes.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCEBachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

A Professional qualification in DevOps (AWS/Azure), Agile, or similar is advantageous.

A minimum of 6 years’ experience as a .NET developer.

Exposure to the ASP.NET Framework, SQL Server, and design and architectural patterns.

Familiarity with architecture styles.

Experience in debugging and root cause analysis.

Strong knowledge of programming languages and cloud services (experience in one or more is required):

.Net Core (C#), TypeScript/JavaScript and Azure

Experience in driving engineering management initiatives, to improve delivery and engineering practices (CI/CD; SDLC; TDD; etc)

Hands-on experience in coding and software development.

Knowledge in the following would be considered advantageous.

Reactjs

[Azure] Cloud services (Service Bus, Storage, SQL, Cloud Functions, App Services)

Azure DevOps Build Pipelines & Releases

Kubernetes & Azure Kubernetes Services would be advantageous.

Nginx

Docker

Other cloud services and tech stacksCompetencies & SkillsAccountable, trustworthy, and able to build lasting relationships with their teams.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational skills.

Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Will have an empathetic first approach; able to provide constructive encouragement and positive feedback to ensure optimal team performance.

Communicating effectively with all stakeholders, particularly non-technologists.

Excellent command of the English language

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement and support development tools and infrastructure.

Continuously improve internal processes to ensure optimal efficiencies.

Develop quality code using .Net programming languages, primarily C#, as well as Angular (Typescript,

HTML & CSS); Documenting all work done within the Azure environment, or any other environment as instructed to.

Upgrade, configure and debug the existing application/s.

Manage testing and version releases within the Azure Devops environment using the build in tools provided.

Provide technical support to internal and external stakeholders.

Provide input were requested in relation to the appointment of additional internal development resources, and promote knowledge sharing, effective teamwork, and growth.

Support management with software strategy development as and when requested

