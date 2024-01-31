Junior BI Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a motivated Junior BI Analyst Developer to join our team. As a Junior BI Analyst Developer, you will be an integral part of our Business Intelligence team, contributing to the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data analysis, and business intelligence, and are eager to grow in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply.
Job Purpose:
- Elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
- Design reports and dashboards according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure they provide clear and logical insights that are both visually interesting and functional.
- In general, the candidate needs to ensure most important information stands out and is clean and uncluttered.
- Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date Assist in the execution of the Data strategy i.e. change management, user training, and testing.
Your Expertise:
- 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:
- Understanding of business processes.
- High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles.
- Elicit business requirements.
- Document source to Target mapping based on analysis.
- Documenting Business Intelligence solutions.
- Compile Requirements documents.
- User Experience design knowledge.
- Ability to read and write SQL queries.
- Power BI /Tableau development (datasets, models, reports, and dashboards).
- Understanding of DAX and Power Query.
- Support new and existing BI solutions.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric/Grade 12.
- Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).
- Business Analysis Certification (not required but would be an advantage).
Personal Attributes:
- Function independently and self-motivated.
- Innovative and creative.
- Must be keen to learn.
- Must be a team player.
- Good communication skills.
- Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
- Effective time management.
- Professionalism.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery