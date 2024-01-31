Junior BI Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 31, 2024

We are looking for a motivated Junior BI Analyst Developer to join our team. As a Junior BI Analyst Developer, you will be an integral part of our Business Intelligence team, contributing to the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data analysis, and business intelligence, and are eager to grow in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

  • Elicit data requirements from stakeholders.

  • Design reports and dashboards according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure they provide clear and logical insights that are both visually interesting and functional.

  • In general, the candidate needs to ensure most important information stands out and is clean and uncluttered.

  • Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date Assist in the execution of the Data strategy i.e. change management, user training, and testing.

Your Expertise:

  • 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

    • Understanding of business processes.

    • High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles.

    • Elicit business requirements.

    • Document source to Target mapping based on analysis.

    • Documenting Business Intelligence solutions.

    • Compile Requirements documents.

    • User Experience design knowledge.

    • Ability to read and write SQL queries.

    • Power BI /Tableau development (datasets, models, reports, and dashboards).

    • Understanding of DAX and Power Query.

    • Support new and existing BI solutions.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12.

  • Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Business Analysis Certification (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

  • Function independently and self-motivated.

  • Innovative and creative.

  • Must be keen to learn.

  • Must be a team player.

  • Good communication skills.

  • Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

  • Effective time management.

  • Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

