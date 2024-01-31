Junior BI Analyst Developer

We are looking for a motivated Junior BI Analyst Developer to join our team. As a Junior BI Analyst Developer, you will be an integral part of our Business Intelligence team, contributing to the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data analysis, and business intelligence, and are eager to grow in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

Elicit data requirements from stakeholders.

Design reports and dashboards according to User Experience (UX) best practices to ensure they provide clear and logical insights that are both visually interesting and functional.

In general, the candidate needs to ensure most important information stands out and is clean and uncluttered.

Deploy and support the solution – keeping the reports up to date Assist in the execution of the Data strategy i.e. change management, user training, and testing.

Your Expertise:

1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies: Understanding of business processes. High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles. Elicit business requirements. Document source to Target mapping based on analysis. Documenting Business Intelligence solutions. Compile Requirements documents. User Experience design knowledge. Ability to read and write SQL queries. Power BI /Tableau development (datasets, models, reports, and dashboards). Understanding of DAX and Power Query. Support new and existing BI solutions.



Qualifications Required:

Matric/Grade 12.

Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

Business Analysis Certification (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

Function independently and self-motivated.

Innovative and creative.

Must be keen to learn.

Must be a team player.

Good communication skills.

Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective time management.

Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

