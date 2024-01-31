Junior BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a dedicated Junior BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Junior BI Developer, you will be a key contributor to our Business Intelligence initiatives, participating in the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data, and analytics, and a desire to kick-start your career in Business Intelligence, we encourage you to apply.
Job Purpose:
- Power BI Report/Dashboard development (Planned/ Adhoc requests).
- Apply appropriate visuals to solve business problems.
- Monitor reports/dataflows to ensure refreshes (daily/hourly) are taking place and resolve errors when they occur.
- Troubleshoot report errors (data errors, incorrect calculations, missing values, etc).
- Test-developed reports to ensure data quality, formatting, alignment, etc.
- PowerBI security (Row/Object Security) – Grant/ Revoke access.
- Migration of reports across environments/ workspaces.
Your Expertise:
- 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:
- High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles (Star Schema).
- Knowledge of the ETL framework.
- Knowledge of PowerBI components (Power Query, Modelling, Report visualization).
- Knowledge of Reporting visuals and their uses.
- Knowledge of PowerBI security (Row/Object Security).
- Knowledge of PowerBI Dataflows.
- Data exploration using Microsoft PowerBI.
- PowerBI report development.
- Data Analysis.
- Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, APIs, flat files (XLS, CSV, tab, etc).
Qualifications Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).
Personal Attributes:
- Function independently and self-motivated.
- Innovative and creative.
- Must be keen to learn.
- Must be a team player.
- Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
- Effective time management.
- Professionalism.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery