Junior BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a dedicated Junior BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Junior BI Developer, you will be a key contributor to our Business Intelligence initiatives, participating in the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data, and analytics, and a desire to kick-start your career in Business Intelligence, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

Power BI Report/Dashboard development (Planned/ Adhoc requests).

Apply appropriate visuals to solve business problems.

Monitor reports/dataflows to ensure refreshes (daily/hourly) are taking place and resolve errors when they occur.

Troubleshoot report errors (data errors, incorrect calculations, missing values, etc).

Test-developed reports to ensure data quality, formatting, alignment, etc.

PowerBI security (Row/Object Security) – Grant/ Revoke access.

Migration of reports across environments/ workspaces.

Your Expertise:

1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles (Star Schema).

Knowledge of the ETL framework.

Knowledge of PowerBI components (Power Query, Modelling, Report visualization).

Knowledge of Reporting visuals and their uses.

Knowledge of PowerBI security (Row/Object Security).

Knowledge of PowerBI Dataflows.

Data exploration using Microsoft PowerBI.

PowerBI report development.

Data Analysis.

Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, APIs, flat files (XLS, CSV, tab, etc).

Qualifications Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

Function independently and self-motivated.

Innovative and creative.

Must be keen to learn.

Must be a team player.

Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective time management.

Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

