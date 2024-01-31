Junior BI Developer

Jan 31, 2024

We are seeking a dedicated Junior BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Junior BI Developer, you will be a key contributor to our Business Intelligence initiatives, participating in the development and enhancement of BI solutions. If you have a passion for data, and analytics, and a desire to kick-start your career in Business Intelligence, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

  • Power BI Report/Dashboard development (Planned/ Adhoc requests).

  • Apply appropriate visuals to solve business problems.

  • Monitor reports/dataflows to ensure refreshes (daily/hourly) are taking place and resolve errors when they occur.

  • Troubleshoot report errors (data errors, incorrect calculations, missing values, etc).

  • Test-developed reports to ensure data quality, formatting, alignment, etc.

  • PowerBI security (Row/Object Security) – Grant/ Revoke access.

  • Migration of reports across environments/ workspaces.

Your Expertise:

  • 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

  • High Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles (Star Schema).

  • Knowledge of the ETL framework.

  • Knowledge of PowerBI components (Power Query, Modelling, Report visualization).

  • Knowledge of Reporting visuals and their uses.

  • Knowledge of PowerBI security (Row/Object Security).

  • Knowledge of PowerBI Dataflows.

  • Data exploration using Microsoft PowerBI.

  • PowerBI report development.

  • Data Analysis.

  • Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, APIs, flat files (XLS, CSV, tab, etc).

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12

  • Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

  • Function independently and self-motivated.

  • Innovative and creative.

  • Must be keen to learn.

  • Must be a team player.

  • Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

  • Effective time management.

  • Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

