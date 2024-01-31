Junior Data Engineer

We are seeking a talented and motivated Junior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in supporting data-related initiatives and ensuring the efficient processing and analysis of data. If you are passionate about data engineering, have a strong foundation in data technologies, and are eager to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

Design and build ETL solutions that will extract data from multiple systems, transforming and loading it into data marts/data warehouses.

Improve existing ETL solutions.

Support the existing platform and assist with migration to new platforms.

Troubleshoot data errors and perform root cause analysis where necessary.

Assist Data/BI analysts with technical guidance.

Your Expertise:

1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies: High-Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles. Data analysis. Knowledge of ETL framework. Data exploration using Microsoft T-SQL. Microsoft SQL server programming (stored procedures, functions). Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, APIs, flat files (CSV, tab, etc). Monitoring ETL jobs.



Qualifications Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics.

Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

Function independently and self-motivated.

Innovative and creative.

Must be keen to learn.

Must be a team player.

Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective time management.

Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

