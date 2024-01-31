Junior Data Scientist

The scope of a Data Scientist is to optimise the value from data by means of extracting and/or collecting information from various sources (structured and unstructured), distribution and/or communication of data/information, analysing data for better understanding of data with the objective of quantitative identification. If this sounds like the role for you, send through your CV today!

Key Requirements

Minimum 2+ years working as a Data Scientist.

BSc (Hon) Computer Science.

You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.

Experience in Quantitative model building advantageous.

Programming experience in data science or analytics advantageous

Implementing ML/DL solutions on a cloud platform and on-premises advantageous

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Quantitative model building

Machine learning

