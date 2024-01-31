Junior Data Scientist

The scope of a Data Scientist is to optimise the value from data by means of extracting and/or collecting information from various sources (structured and unstructured), distribution and/or communication of data/information, analysing data for better understanding of data with the objective of quantitative identification. If this sounds like the role for you, send through your CV today!
Key Requirements
- Minimum 2+ years working as a Data Scientist.
- BSc (Hon) Computer Science.
- You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.
- Experience in Quantitative model building advantageous.
- Programming experience in data science or analytics advantageous
- Implementing ML/DL solutions on a cloud platform and on-premises advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Quantitative model building
- Machine learning