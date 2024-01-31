Junior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 31, 2024

The scope of a Data Scientist is to optimise the value from data by means of extracting and/or collecting information from various sources (structured and unstructured), distribution and/or communication of data/information, analysing data for better understanding of data with the objective of quantitative identification. If this sounds like the role for you, send through your CV today!

Key Requirements

  • Minimum 2+ years working as a Data Scientist.
  • BSc (Hon) Computer Science.
  • You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.
  • Experience in Quantitative model building advantageous.
  • Programming experience in data science or analytics advantageous
  • Implementing ML/DL solutions on a cloud platform and on-premises advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Quantitative model building
  • Machine learning

